Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 10.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.49 and a high of $247.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $246.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $252.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.79% off the consensus price target high of $273.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -18.57% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $249.00, the stock is 5.78% and 6.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 16.83% off its SMA200. TSCO registered 12.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.37%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $27.15B and $14.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.63 and Fwd P/E is 21.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.56% and 0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.36M, and float is at 109.81M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kersey Melissa, the company’s EVP Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Kersey Melissa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $237.57 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8051.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Ellison Noni L (SVP General Counsel) sold a total of 2,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $239.06 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1787.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Rubin Matthew L. (SVP Petsense GM) disposed off 2,001 shares at an average price of $237.01 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 3,658 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -3.00% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is 3.31% higher over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 22.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.