Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Volatility At 5.02%, Should You Add A Position?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is 26.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $18.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is -12.78% and -9.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -4.83% off its SMA200. VTNR registered -10.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.40.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.85%, and is -11.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $601.98M and $2.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.81. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.28% and -56.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.30% this year

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.72M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 34.51%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cowart Benjamin P, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.45 million shares.

Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) sold a total of 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $8.29 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.52 million shares of the VTNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Stratton Christopher Allen (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 66,913 shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 19.30% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 45.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.