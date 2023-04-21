VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) is 62.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.13% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.36% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.38, the stock is 54.02% and 41.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -3.90% off its SMA200. VYNE registered -50.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.00.

The stock witnessed a 61.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.46%, and is 56.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.74% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $14.67M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.81% and -55.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.00%).

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.23M, and float is at 3.17M with Short Float at 3.10%.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEPORE PATRICK G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEPORE PATRICK G bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $49680.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23472.0 shares.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Harsch Mutya (Chief Legal Officer and GC) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $2.50 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22721.0 shares of the VYNE stock.