Which institution holds the most shares in Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) is 17.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $35.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACLX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.46, the stock is 21.26% and 24.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 48.99% off its SMA200. ACLX registered 189.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.31%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.52.

The stock witnessed a 21.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.67%, and is 24.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 504.14% and 1.84% from its 52-week high.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.80% this year

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.98M, and float is at 39.95M with Short Float at 12.51%.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heery Christopher, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Heery Christopher sold 15,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $35.01 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11692.0 shares.

Arcellx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Heery Christopher (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14989.0 shares of the ACLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Heery Christopher (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $30.71 for $92121.0. The insider now directly holds 15,589 shares of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX).