Which institution holds the most shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 14.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.13 and a high of $131.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $86.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.27% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -27.96% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.73, the stock is 3.82% and 7.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 2.09% off its SMA200. EW registered -31.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.59.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.25%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $52.15B and $5.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.15 and Fwd P/E is 30.07. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.71% and -34.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 613.00M, and float is at 602.89M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 19,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $84.20 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60948.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that BOBO DONALD E JR (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) sold a total of 6,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $83.09 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62824.0 shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Lemercier Jean-Luc M (CVP, EMEACLA and JAPAC) disposed off 6,640 shares at an average price of $83.10 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 169,138 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -8.03% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.25% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 11.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.