Which institution holds the most shares in FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) is -67.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $24.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAZE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 14.23% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 19.22% at the moment leaves the stock -89.00% off its SMA200. FAZE registered -93.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.01.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 35.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.06%, and is 17.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.95% over the week and 16.73% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 119.58. Distance from 52-week low is 63.58% and -97.58% from its 52-week high.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Analyst Forecasts

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.55M, and float is at 51.29M with Short Float at 2.05%.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brandt Tamara Sue, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Brandt Tamara Sue sold 12,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $23868.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Brandt Tamara Sue (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $1.87 per share for $37380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the FAZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Brandt Tamara Sue (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.86 for $37284.0. The insider now directly holds 511,437 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE).