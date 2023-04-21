Which institution holds the most shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is 22.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.73 and a high of $95.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMX stock was last observed hovering at around $93.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $1981.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.81% off the consensus price target high of $2990.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 93.7% higher than the price target low of $1513.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.35, the stock is 2.47% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 25.90% off its SMA200. FMX registered 20.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.07.

The stock witnessed a 8.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.95%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has around 354344 employees, a market worth around $31.31B and $37.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.35% and -0.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.20% this year

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.82M, and float is at 354.24M with Short Float at 0.41%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is 24.35% higher over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 13.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.