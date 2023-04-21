Which institution holds the most shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) is -42.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.81 and a high of $62.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRMY stock was last observed hovering at around $32.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.38% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.49% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.68, the stock is -6.77% and -21.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -34.95% off its SMA200. HRMY registered -39.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.86.

The stock witnessed a -28.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.49%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $437.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.27% and -48.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 408.30% this year

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.42M, and float is at 58.29M with Short Float at 12.82%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nielsen Jack, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nielsen Jack sold 2,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $59.96 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.57 million shares.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Wicki Andreas (Director) sold a total of 130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $60.00 per share for $7800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.15 million shares of the HRMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Wicki Andreas (Director) disposed off 6,320 shares at an average price of $60.13 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 2,148,073 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 22.22% up over the past 12 months and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is -12.97% lower over the same period. Organon & Co. (OGN) is -30.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.