Which institution holds the most shares in Watsco Inc. (WSO)

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.68 and a high of $343.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSO stock was last observed hovering at around $316.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 26.35% off its average median price target of $315.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.27% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -27.48% lower than the price target low of $269.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $342.93, the stock is 10.55% and 12.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 8.32% at the moment leaves the stock 23.30% off its SMA200. WSO registered 20.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.30.

The stock witnessed a 12.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.75%, and is 8.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $13.49B and $7.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.25 and Fwd P/E is 24.32. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.40% and -0.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.00%).

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watsco Inc. (WSO) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watsco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.05M, and float is at 33.74M with Short Float at 10.81%.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Watsco Inc. (WSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALVAREZ CESAR L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALVAREZ CESAR L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $253.55 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Watsco Inc. (WSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is trading -1.14% down over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is -22.66% lower over the same period. W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is 31.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.