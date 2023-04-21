Which Institutions Own Shares In AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 0.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.14 and a high of $174.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $164.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.04% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 2.38% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.96, the stock is 2.29% and 4.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 7.67% off its SMA200. ABC registered 1.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.06.

The stock witnessed a 6.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.85%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $33.62B and $241.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.15 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.81% and -4.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.03M, and float is at 162.29M with Short Float at 2.37%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLIS STEVEN H, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that COLLIS STEVEN H sold 10,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $167.34 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 10,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $150.00 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Clark Gina (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,924 shares at an average price of $156.22 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 26,733 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -34.35% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -9.34% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -29.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.