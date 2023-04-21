Which Institutions Own Shares In Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is 10.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $1.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 70.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 12.85% and 8.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 6.24% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -33.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.74.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.83%, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.00% and -35.33% from its 52-week high.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.41M, and float is at 109.67M with Short Float at 14.98%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evanson Jeff, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Evanson Jeff (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 103,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.22 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the OTLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Evanson Jeff (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 33,738 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $42172.0. The insider now directly holds 1,116,230 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK).