Which Institutions Own Shares In Twilio Inc. (TWLO)?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 17.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $144.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $58.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58%.

Currently trading at $57.38, the stock is -6.55% and -10.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -12.82% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -60.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.83.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.13%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8156 employees, a market worth around $10.79B and $3.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.46. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.95% and -60.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.02M, and float is at 173.28M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shipchandler Khozema, the company’s President, Communications. SEC filings show that Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $63.78 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Viggiano Aidan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $63.76 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, DONIO ELENA A. (President, Data & Applications) disposed off 5,140 shares at an average price of $63.79 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 439,284 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -9.17% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -8.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.