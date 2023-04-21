Who are the Institutional Holders in Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is -24.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.35 and a high of $16.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.37% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.79% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is -1.52% and -14.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.26% off its SMA200. HOPE registered -39.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.93%.

The stock witnessed a -9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.74%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $716.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 6.41. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.37% and -41.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hope Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.48M, and float is at 113.59M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEWIS WILLIAM J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27887.0 shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that LEWIS WILLIAM J (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $14.23 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17601.0 shares of the HOPE stock.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) that is trading -30.70% down over the past 12 months and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is -21.44% lower over the same period. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is -29.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.