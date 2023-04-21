Who are the Institutional Holders in MDxHealth SA (MDXH)?

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) is -41.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDXH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $11.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 21.29% and 13.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 14.97% at the moment leaves the stock -38.96% off its SMA200. MDXH registered -52.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.41.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.20%, and is 16.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $62.94M and $37.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.47% and -64.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MDxHealth SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.04M, and float is at 26.95M with Short Float at 0.28%.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MVM Partners, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MVM Partners, LLC bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45.5 million shares.