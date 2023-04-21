Who is the Top Investor In Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)?

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -22.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $128.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $53.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.21% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.54% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.28, the stock is 0.41% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -27.85% off its SMA200. BXP registered -58.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.17.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.77%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $8.31B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.21% and -59.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.78M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 5.23%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUSTIG MATTHEW J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $52.92 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that RITCHEY RAYMOND A (Senior EVP) sold a total of 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $89.96 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -14.84% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -47.89% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -59.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.