Who is the Top Investor In Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.91 and a high of $65.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.1% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 14.43% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.23, the stock is -1.67% and -5.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -13.11% off its SMA200. CPE registered -43.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.59.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.56%, and is -9.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.75 and Fwd P/E is 2.89. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.40% and -47.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.61M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 13.55%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkenberry Barbara J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $39.18 per share for a total of $9795.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12288.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Kimmeridge Energy Management C (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $56.65 per share for $368.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.2 million shares of the CPE stock.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 6.13% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -1.26% lower over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 15.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.