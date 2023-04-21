Who is the Top Investor In Hess Corporation (HES)?

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is 1.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.34 and a high of $160.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $144.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.4% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.99, the stock is 4.55% and 5.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 10.74% off its SMA200. HES registered 25.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.90.

The stock witnessed a 14.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.40%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1623 employees, a market worth around $43.71B and $11.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.28. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.39% and -10.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 274.60% this year

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.30M, and float is at 276.87M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill Gregory P., the company’s COO and President, E&P. SEC filings show that Hill Gregory P. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $132.40 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Lynch Richard D. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 33,191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $138.84 per share for $4.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23622.0 shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) disposed off 6,123 shares at an average price of $137.41 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 123,846 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 31.77% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -1.15% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 6.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.