Who is the Top Investor In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is -38.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.14% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -22.31% and -39.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -7.64% at the moment leaves the stock -51.24% off its SMA200. HYLN registered -61.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

The stock witnessed a -36.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.85%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $268.76M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.61% and -69.18% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.77M, and float is at 122.67M with Short Float at 9.30%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Card Andrew H JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $3.18 per share for a total of $31800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56435.0 shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Oxholm Jose Miguel (VP, General Counsel & CCO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $2.99 per share for $2990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the HYLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, GALLAGHER DENNIS M. (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $62000.0. The insider now directly holds 281,119 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN).