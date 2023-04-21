Who is the Top Investor In Sempra Energy (SRE)?

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.54 and a high of $176.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $157.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $172.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.77% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 4.3% higher than the price target low of $164.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.94, the stock is 4.19% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.23% off its SMA200. SRE registered -7.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.70.

The stock witnessed a 7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.74%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Sempra Energy (SRE) has around 15785 employees, a market worth around $49.94B and $14.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 16.36. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.94% and -11.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Sempra Energy (SRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sempra Energy (SRE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.20% this year

Sempra Energy (SRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.73M, and float is at 310.86M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Sempra Energy (SRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Jeffrey W, the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Martin Jeffrey W sold 19,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $146.09 per share for a total of $2.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

Sempra Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MIHALIK TREVOR I (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 2,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $148.50 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21362.0 shares of the SRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Martin Jeffrey W (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 10,413 shares at an average price of $150.99 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 19,261 shares of Sempra Energy (SRE).

Sempra Energy (SRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -14.20% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -13.13% lower over the same period. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is -12.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.