AGEN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Now

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -25.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.55% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 64.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 17.07% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing 5.95% at the moment leaves the stock -25.59% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -21.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.98.

The stock witnessed a 17.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.07%, and is 22.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $558.60M and $98.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.40% and -47.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (650.10%).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -641.50% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.46M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 9.63%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.53% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -8.79% lower over the same period.