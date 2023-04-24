Analysts suggest Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) could spike 34.12% in a year

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 19.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.34 and a high of $130.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $105.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.12% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -17.28% lower than the price target low of $89.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.41, the stock is 0.62% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.8 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.44% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered -17.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.49.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.54%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 190234 employees, a market worth around $1352.09B and $282.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.49 and Fwd P/E is 17.39. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.48% and -18.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.84B, and float is at 5.94B with Short Float at 0.70%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Amie Thuener,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 645 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $104.91 per share for a total of $67667.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25734.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 32,379 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $103.46 per share for $3.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76580.0 shares of the GOOGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WALKER JOHN KENT (President, Global Affairs, CLO) disposed off 29,006 shares at an average price of $101.84 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds 24,277 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -0.21% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -30.54% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 6.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.