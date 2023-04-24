Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 30.43% Change This Year

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) is 30.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 57.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 177.14% and 38.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing 228.44% at the moment leaves the stock -74.59% off its SMA200. SFR registered -84.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.95%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.08.

The stock witnessed a 120.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is 218.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.93% over the week and 27.65% over the month.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $25.39M and $29.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 278.50% and -88.81% from its 52-week high.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 358.30% this year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 13.42M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.