Are we looking at the next big move in Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG)?

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) is 2.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $7.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.08 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.16% off the consensus price target high of $6.15 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is 0.48% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 27.58% off its SMA200. TIG registered 34.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91.

The stock witnessed a 1.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.29% over the week and 0.25% over the month.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has around 344 employees, a market worth around $315.58M and $313.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.57% and -16.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -441.00% this year.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.22M, and float is at 18.05M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lee Steven B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee Steven B. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $31250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -11.39% down over the past 12 months.