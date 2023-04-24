Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -88.31% Change This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is -88.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -190.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -35.94% and -73.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 335.76 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -93.41% off its SMA200. BBBY registered -98.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.02.

The stock witnessed a -63.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.24%, and is 23.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.19% over the week and 19.11% over the month.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $139.76M and $6.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.13% and -99.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.90%).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.00% this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 466.56M, and float is at 465.02M with Short Float at 17.54%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arnal Gustavo,the company’sEVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $29.95 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Cohen Ryan (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $21.17 per share for $105.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.78 million shares of the BBBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Arnal Gustavo (EVP, CFO) disposed off 42,513 shares at an average price of $24.22 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 267,896 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -27.55% down over the past 12 months and The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is -59.07% lower over the same period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is 0.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.