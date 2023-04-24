Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – The 7.07% Upside Potential Remains

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 10.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $53.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.82% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -13.58% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.11, the stock is 1.54% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.53 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 16.07% off its SMA200. BSX registered 8.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.78.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.03%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $75.63B and $12.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.60 and Fwd P/E is 23.66. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.11% and -3.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.06%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 158 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carruthers Wendy,the company’sEVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Carruthers Wendy sold 11,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $51.96 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83373.0 shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Mirviss Jeffrey B. (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) sold a total of 4,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $50.40 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78673.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Monson Jonathan (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 34,868 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -8.95% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.13% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 9.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.