Check out this: BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) could be on the verge of a big rally

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) is 75.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.17% higher than the price target low of $14.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.43, the stock is 76.10% and 82.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.33 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 56.69% off its SMA200. BLU registered 67.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 54.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.02k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.20.

The stock witnessed a 85.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.66%, and is 104.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.24% and -0.48% from its 52-week high.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.22M, and float is at 103.38M with Short Float at 10.39%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times.