Is Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) a good stock to buy now?

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -18.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -2.98% and -7.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing -7.09% at the moment leaves the stock -44.87% off its SMA200. AULT registered -81.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.91.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.66%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.54% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $44.42M and $107.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.73% and -83.18% from its 52-week high.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 415.75M, and float is at 309.32M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $1.68 per share for a total of $504.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.81 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $2.05 per share for $1025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.81 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $0.19 for $2144.0. The insider now directly holds 1,434,182 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).