Is Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) a good stock to buy now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is -3.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.62% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 3.5% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.37, the stock is -0.52% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.2 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -2.69% off its SMA200. KMI registered -12.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.64.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.81%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 10525 employees, a market worth around $39.00B and $18.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.11% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.70% this year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.25B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 1.96%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ASHLEY ANTHONY B,the company’sVP (President, CO2 and ETV). SEC filings show that ASHLEY ANTHONY B sold 13,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $18.14 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27826.0 shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Schlosser John W (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $18.44 per share for $27660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19719.0 shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Schlosser John W (V.P. (President, Terminals)) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $18.18 for $27268.0. The insider now directly holds 21,219 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -16.06% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -1.43% lower over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -28.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.