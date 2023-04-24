Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.38% Upside

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is 7.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.50 and a high of $64.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.38% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.50, the stock is 1.51% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 5.49% off its SMA200. KNX registered 17.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.07%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has around 28100 employees, a market worth around $9.20B and $7.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.94% and -12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.69M, and float is at 144.55M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

A total of 141 insider transactions have happened at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ohlman Dustin,the company’sVP Intermodal. SEC filings show that Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $48.32 per share for a total of $24160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330.0 shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Updike James E. Jr. (EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans.) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $55.18 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19944.0 shares of the KNX stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -16.56% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 19.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.