Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 3.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.05 and a high of $116.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $114.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $115.37, the stock is 4.48% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 14.62% off its SMA200. MRK registered 33.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.21.

The stock witnessed a 10.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.94%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $289.73B and $59.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.70. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.92% and -0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.87%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chattopadhyay Sanat,the company’sExe V-P & Pres. MMD. SEC filings show that Chattopadhyay Sanat sold 134,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $115.07 per share for a total of $15.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Romanelli Joseph (President, Human Health Int?l) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $108.22 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20284.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, MIZELL STEVEN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 1,815 shares at an average price of $109.10 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 33,085 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.53% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -19.18% lower over the same period.