MMC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Now

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 8.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.33 and a high of $183.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $179.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $183.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.78% off the consensus price target high of $204.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -7.12% lower than the price target low of $168.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.97, the stock is 6.87% and 8.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 9.69% off its SMA200. MMC registered 3.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.62.

The stock witnessed a 13.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.96%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $88.96B and $20.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.85 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.56% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 495.00M, and float is at 490.05M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klisura Dean Michael,the company’sPresident & CEO, Guy Carpenter. SEC filings show that Klisura Dean Michael sold 3,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $165.22 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20935.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MCGIVNEY MARK C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 11,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $162.41 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33678.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Mills Stacy (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 1,276 shares at an average price of $162.41 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 2,923 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.63% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is -5.36% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -19.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.