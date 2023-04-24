Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) is -97.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.03, the stock is -85.48% and -95.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.3 million and changing -38.91% at the moment leaves the stock -98.04% off its SMA200. PEAR registered -99.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.05.

The stock witnessed a -92.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -97.57%, and is -73.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.89% over the week and 32.53% over the month.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $4.09M and $12.69M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.39% and -99.57% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.50% this year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.03M, and float is at 54.43M with Short Float at 6.30%.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 5AM Partners IV, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 16,544,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $0.12 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that McCann Corey (President and CEO) sold a total of 34,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $1.13 per share for $39246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.21 million shares of the PEAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T (CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec.) disposed off 19,540 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $22080.0. The insider now directly holds 29,960 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR).