Positives for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as stock gains in recent trading

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.43 and a high of $156.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $103.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.15% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.15% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are -25.84% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.96, the stock is 5.63% and 8.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86.77 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -0.07% off its SMA200. AMZN registered -30.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.53.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.98%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1541000 employees, a market worth around $1064.88B and $513.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.35% and -31.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.20% this year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.22B, and float is at 9.26B with Short Float at 0.69%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Selipsky Adam,the company’sCEO Amazon Web Services. SEC filings show that Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $104.18 per share for a total of $52088.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $103.77 per share for $53959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $101.67 for $50834.0. The insider now directly holds 137,300 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.32% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -0.21% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -17.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.