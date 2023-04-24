Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Is Down -11.99% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is -11.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.69 and a high of $39.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.48% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -65.93% lower than the price target low of $12.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.14, the stock is 9.67% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -20.62% off its SMA200. RUN registered -6.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $247.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 12408 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.66% and -45.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.30% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.56M, and float is at 203.59M with Short Float at 17.21%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Edward Harris,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fenster Edward Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $19.97 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Abajian Danny (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $18.36 per share for $22706.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Dickson Paul S. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 235 shares at an average price of $18.36 for $4316.0. The insider now directly holds 177,495 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -49.32% down over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 181.93% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -31.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.