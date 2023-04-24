Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.61% Change This Year

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is 14.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.43 and a high of $100.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.92% off its average median price target of $111.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.25% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -0.44% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.37, the stock is -5.39% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.18 million and changing -4.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.00% off its SMA200. TSM registered -13.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.26.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.22%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 52045 employees, a market worth around $435.08B and $74.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.24 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.65% and -15.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.36%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 26.24% up over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is 15.47% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -1.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.