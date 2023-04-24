Things appear to be looking up for AT&T Inc. (T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -1.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $17.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -102.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is -5.70% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76.81 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -1.22% off its SMA200. T registered -6.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.49.

The stock witnessed a -0.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.25%, and is -8.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 160700 employees, a market worth around $125.81B and $121.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.00% and -15.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.30% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.10B with Short Float at 1.17%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 218 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 112 times.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 45.00% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -20.07% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -20.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.