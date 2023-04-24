Things appear to be looking up for KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -33.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $22.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 3.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.59, the stock is -4.51% and -21.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.19 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -32.29% off its SMA200. KEY registered -46.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.71%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.54%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 18891 employees, a market worth around $11.14B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.56 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.67% and -47.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KeyCorp (KEY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 900.09M, and Short Float at -.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILLIS RUTH ANN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $25900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42961.0 shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Brady Amy G. (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $15.58 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Mago Angela G (Head of Commercial Bank) disposed off 5,352 shares at an average price of $19.95 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 194,280 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -24.68% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -15.23% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -7.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.