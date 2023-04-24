What should you know before buying stock in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is 15.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $13.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -26.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.70, the stock is -6.74% and -20.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -22.18% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -56.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.41.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.01%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $40.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.78% and -58.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.60%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 364.45M, and float is at 235.87M with Short Float at 28.47%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jepsen Mary Lou,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $6.66 per share for a total of $67281.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55584.0 shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that AEG Holdings, LLC (Director) bought a total of 7,953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $6.65 per share for $52910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39569.0 shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Tempesta Daniel David (Director) acquired 3,325 shares at an average price of $6.92 for $23017.0. The insider now directly holds 115,921 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).