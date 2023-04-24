What should you know before buying stock in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.22 and a high of $52.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.95% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.44% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.05, the stock is -1.79% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -1.46% off its SMA200. BK registered -6.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.89%.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.54%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has around 51700 employees, a market worth around $35.38B and $10.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.93 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.62% and -15.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.10% this year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 812.16M, and float is at 787.08M with Short Float at 0.94%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smits Hanneke,the company’sSr. Exec. Vice President. SEC filings show that Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $42.29 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82256.0 shares.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that McCarthy J Kevin (SEVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $39.37 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, GIBBONS THOMAS P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 134,000 shares at an average price of $43.24 for $5.79 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 6.81% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -15.23% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 0.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.