Why AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -2.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.6% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.05, the stock is 0.52% and -3.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.8 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -4.70% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -16.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.05%.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.84%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $5.74B and -$1116.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.50. Distance from 52-week low is 37.67% and -22.00% from its 52-week high.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.90% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 575.08M, and float is at 571.39M with Short Float at 5.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pollack Kenneth L.,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pollack Kenneth L. sold 10,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $11.34 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -27.91% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -27.25% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -22.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.