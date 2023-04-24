Why Paramount Global (PARA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is 33.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.29 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.59% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -104.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.53, the stock is 3.74% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. PARA registered -32.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.99%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 24500 employees, a market worth around $14.56B and $30.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.35% and -34.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Paramount Global (PARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Global (PARA) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 12 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.77M with Short Float at 17.36%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.32% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -30.54% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is 45.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.