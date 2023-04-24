Why should you keep an eye on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)?

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 73.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -65.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is 8.72% and 27.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 127.71% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 526.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.14.

The stock witnessed a 26.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.64%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $986.98M and $52.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.40. Distance from 52-week low is 909.79% and -3.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.10% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.80M, and float is at 184.91M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenbaum David P.,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenbaum David P. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $4.63 per share for a total of $13888.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that RAAB MICHAEL (President & CEO) sold a total of 13,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $3.00 per share for $40360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Rodriguez Susan (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,586 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $16764.0. The insider now directly holds 355,131 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 9.80% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 2.07% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -8.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.