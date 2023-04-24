Will Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is 7.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.39 and a high of $48.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.52% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -14.36% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.74, the stock is 0.54% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.68 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -20.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a 4.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.14%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 186000 employees, a market worth around $159.07B and $121.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.93% and -21.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.20% this year.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.28B, and float is at 4.16B with Short Float at 0.88%.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMCAST CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $75419.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.51 million shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 487,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $2.05 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.54 million shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,685,689 shares at an average price of $2.23 for $3.76 million. The insider now directly holds 20,032,015 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 45.00% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -20.07% lower over the same period. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is -37.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.