Will Tesla Inc. (TSLA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 34.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.81 and a high of $364.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $162.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.75% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -132.51% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.08, the stock is -12.09% and -13.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 123.54 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -22.41% off its SMA200. TSLA registered -49.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.29.

The stock witnessed a -13.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.73%, and is -10.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 127855 employees, a market worth around $516.57B and $86.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.60 and Fwd P/E is 32.53. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.15% and -54.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.70% this year.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.16B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 3.23%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkhorn Zachary,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $197.31 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Musk Kimbal (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $195.73 per share for $19.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) disposed off 10,500 shares at an average price of $194.36 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 65,547 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).