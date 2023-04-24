WW International Inc. (WW) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is 119.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $10.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -182.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.47, the stock is 51.98% and 75.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 72.79% off its SMA200. WW registered -18.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.44.

The stock witnessed a 100.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.76%, and is 12.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.16% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

WW International Inc. (WW) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $675.06M and $1.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.08. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.23% and -20.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

WW International Inc. (WW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WW International Inc. (WW) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WW International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -478.10% this year.

WW International Inc. (WW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.51M, and float is at 53.49M with Short Float at 10.70%.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at WW International Inc. (WW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stark Heather,the company’sInterim Principal Fin. Officer. SEC filings show that Stark Heather bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $38500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13302.0 shares.

WW International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sistani Sima (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 63,935 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $3.91 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63935.0 shares of the WW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, SOBECKI CHRISTOPHER J (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $4.17 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 101,481 shares of WW International Inc. (WW).