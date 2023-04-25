Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.12% Upside

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is 12.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.63 and a high of $50.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALSN stock was last observed hovering at around $46.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -26.7% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.88, the stock is 4.04% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 13.09% off its SMA200. ALSN registered 24.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.33%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 6.87. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.67% and -7.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.95M, and float is at 91.72M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milburn Ryan A.,the company’sVP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. SEC filings show that Milburn Ryan A. sold 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $48.36 per share for a total of $99138.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13827.0 shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Graziosi David S. (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 16,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $48.20 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ALSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Graziosi David S. (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 91,528 shares at an average price of $48.20 for $4.41 million. The insider now directly holds 184,893 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -3.93% down over the past 12 months and Ford Motor Company (F) that is -18.63% lower over the same period.