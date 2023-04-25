ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) is 20.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARBB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is 14.29% and 14.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 14.29% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.94.

ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $100.44M and $99.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.88% and -3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 289.00% this year.

ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.25M, and float is at 1.25M with Short Float at -.