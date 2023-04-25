Are we looking at the next big move in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) is 355.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $13.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -72.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.34, the stock is 8.68% and 31.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -15.93% at the moment leaves the stock 222.17% off its SMA200. AMAM registered 155.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 884.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 441.36%, and is -6.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 10.33% over the month.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $379.79M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2621.05% and -20.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.50%).

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.59M, and float is at 5.52M with Short Float at 16.11%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cormorant Asset Management, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 886,634 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $11.60 per share for a total of $10.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67.31 million shares.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Cormorant Asset Management, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 951,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $11.15 per share for $10.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66.43 million shares of the AMAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Cormorant Asset Management, LP (10% Owner) acquired 3,376,646 shares at an average price of $11.27 for $38.05 million. The insider now directly holds 65,474,542 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM).

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -41.84% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 12.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.