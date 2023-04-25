Are we looking at the next big move in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is 18.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.55 and a high of $20.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCSG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.27, the stock is 1.56% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 4.21% off its SMA200. HCSG registered -27.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.22.

The stock witnessed a 15.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.35%, and is -3.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.62 and Fwd P/E is 18.78. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.55% and -28.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.34M, and float is at 73.55M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brophy Andrew M,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $13.41 per share for a total of $12753.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3644.0 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 9.33% up over the past 12 months and Aramark (ARMK) that is -10.41% lower over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is -20.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.