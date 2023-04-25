Are we looking at the next big move in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)?

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.96 and a high of $101.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.31% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 13.32% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.34, the stock is 10.91% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -27.43% off its SMA200. MRTX registered -39.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.64.

The stock witnessed a 11.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has around 587 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $12.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.49% and -57.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.30%).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.69M, and float is at 54.21M with Short Float at 17.08%.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cherrington Julie M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $44.66 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Meek David D. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $42.38 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61792.0 shares of the MRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Christensen Jamie (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,245 shares at an average price of $42.38 for $95142.0. The insider now directly holds 97,878 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.73% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 32.37% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 3.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.